Muturi refers plea on Swazuri ouster to DCI

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The troubles facing National Land Commission (NLC) chairman Muhammad Swazuri deepened yesterday after National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi referred a petition calling for his removal from office over graft-related allegations to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Muturi told DCI boss George Kinoti to start investigations on Swazuri, his vice chairperson Abigael Mbagaya and commissioner Clement Lenachuru after the House was unable to consider the petition owing to time constraints.

The Speaker said for justice to prevail, it would be better if DCI handles the petition filed by three individuals from an organisation, Land Sector Non-State Actors, acting on behalf of Samuel Kioi, Anne Kimani, George Kiige and Nagib Shamsan.

In a Communication to the House, Muturi said his decision is based on the fact that the term of the current commissioners ends this month and thus it will be impossible for Parliament to conclude investigations before then.

He said although he would have referred the petition to the Departmental Committee on Lands, the committee would not have been able to table its report to the House on or before February 26, for members to consider it on or before March 8 because by then the term of office of the commissioners would have lapsed.

He said: “Indeed, where the grounds contain complaints that are of a criminal nature, they are at liberty to forward the petition to the DCI. I, therefore, direct the Clerk to communicate my advisory to the petitioner.”

In the petition, the petitioners allege three persons separately or jointly brought the Office of NLC to dishonour and disrepute, caused subjugation of the principles of public finance as well as compromised public or official interest in favour of a personal interest.

The petitioners accused Swazuri of using his office unlawfully to enrich himself or other persons, acting with impropriety in relation to reviewing the grant and disposition of public land relating to 1,129 acres of land then being utilised by Mombasa Cement Company Ltd in Kilifi. He was also accused of illegally allocating land to East Africa Gas Company in Kisumu, among others.