Insurers advised to embrace digital era

Zachary Ochuodho @zachuodho

Insurance industry players have been advised to embrace digital platform so as to increase the insurance uptake and penetration in the region.

Industry regulators say adoption of digital insurance will enhance customer access to insurance products via mobile devices, reduce the cost, enhance customer experience, boost sales productivity, underwriting efficiency and speed claims efficiency.

Speaking yesterday during a three-day workshop organised by East Africa insurance regulators in Nairobi, Godfrey Kiptum, Insurance Regulatory Authority chief executive officer, said embracing digital platform will provide key components that can drive customer engagement at multiple levels to ensure success.

He said the workshop is intended to review some the issues affecting the growth the insurance and re-insurance industry in the region including regulatory harmonisation among other challenges and opportunities.

Tum disclosed that Kenya has so far introduced micro-insurance regulations in a bid to increase its coverage among the low-income segments in the market.

Ibrahim Kaddunabbi, chairman of East African Insurance Supervisory Association and Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda CEO urged industry players to embrace the digital platform to increase penetration.

He said although Kenya leads in level of penetration, at 3.1 per cent of GDP with Uganda and Tanzania at less than one per cent and Rwanda at less than 0.5 per cent, there is potential for growth.