EMOOLOGOIYWEK

NANDI 100% TRANSITION

Kakosom MP nebo Tinderet ne inendet kora ko nebo ng'echeret eng committee nebo somanet eng bunge nebo poror Julius Mely...

Emoo Fm February 11, 2019
2,609 Less than a minute
Tinderet MP and chairman of Education committee of the National Assembly, Julius Melly, during the release of KCPE results at Mitihani House, Nairobi, last year. PHOTO: SAMUEL KARIUKI

Kakosom MP nebo Tinderet ne inendet kora ko nebo ng’echeret eng committee nebo somanet eng bunge nebo poror Julius Mely kanetik che echen koboto board chetelelchin sukulisiekab secondary chebo counties ak sub counties che kiruitos anan boarding kogeer kole kaib kakwautiet nebo kotoi kebeberta nebo kipsomaninik che weksei korikwak anan day school asi kobit koitchi serikalitab emoni makutik chebo 100% transition nebo somanet.

Show More

Related Articles

February 13, 2019
2,453

LIGHT AIRCRAFT CRASHES IN LONDIANI

February 13, 2019
2,449

PRES UHURU ON NURSES STRIKE

February 12, 2019
2,461

IEBC POST ELECTIONS EVALUATION REPORT LUNCHING

February 12, 2019
2,463

IG ON COMMUNITY POLICY

Check Also

Close