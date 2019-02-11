NANDI 100% TRANSITION

Kakosom MP nebo Tinderet ne inendet kora ko nebo ng’echeret eng committee nebo somanet eng bunge nebo poror Julius Mely kanetik che echen koboto board chetelelchin sukulisiekab secondary chebo counties ak sub counties che kiruitos anan boarding kogeer kole kaib kakwautiet nebo kotoi kebeberta nebo kipsomaninik che weksei korikwak anan day school asi kobit koitchi serikalitab emoni makutik chebo 100% transition nebo somanet.
