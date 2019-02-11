EMOOLOGOIYWEK

NANDI 100% TRANSITION

Emoo Fm February 11, 2019
Tinderet MP and chairman of Education committee of the National Assembly, Julius Melly, during the release of KCPE results at Mitihani House, Nairobi, last year. PHOTO: SAMUEL KARIUKI

Kakosom MP nebo Tinderet ne inendet kora ko nebo ng’echeret eng committee nebo somanet eng bunge nebo poror Julius Mely kanetik che echen koboto board chetelelchin sukulisiekab secondary chebo counties ak sub counties che kiruitos anan boarding kogeer kole kaib kakwautiet nebo kotoi kebeberta nebo kipsomaninik che weksei korikwak anan day school asi kobit koitchi serikalitab emoni makutik chebo 100% transition nebo somanet.

