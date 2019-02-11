A controversial video featuring Kenyan singer Brown Mauzo and Tanzanian songbird Nandy has surfaced online. In the video, the two can be seen getting cosy, leading to speculation the duo could be dating. While the speculation of romance between the two can not be dismissed yet, the video could as well be an indication of an upcoming music project by the two artistes.

Mauzo, who has been in the headlines lately because of a love story gone south leading him to ingest poison, seems to be doing much better and is seemingly doing just fine. He’s popular for his songs Nimchague Nani, Zagada and Natamani, among others.

In April 2018, Nandy and Diamond Platnumz were arrested by the Tanzanian government for sharing ratchet content online, which breaches the law and culture of Tanzania. However, the case was later dropped. She’s known for her hits such as Ninogeshe, I’m Confident, Wasikudanganye, Nagusa Gusa, Aibu, Kivuruge and One Day.

Our efforts to reach out to the duo to shed light on the rumours were futile.