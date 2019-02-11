Britain should help trace Kimathi’s grave

John Wahome

On February 18, Kenyans will mark 62 years since the execution of Mau Mau leader Dedan Kimathi by the British colonial regime. Six decades later, however, his grave is yet to be identified.

While Britain issued an apology for using ruthless force to crash the Mau Mau, a revolutionary group that was fighting for independence, it has refused to indicate where his remains were buried inside Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Last year, during the 61st anniversary of his death, Nyeri leaders and Kimathi’s family renewed calls to the government to help trace his remains.

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu promised to table a motion in Parliament on the issue but not much has happened on that front.

Efforts to trace his remains have centred on 11 spots at Kamiti Prison. A former prison warder, Samuel Toroitich, 82, previously revealed that he knows the spot where Kimathi was buried having been in the group that guarded his grave for three months.

To many Kenyans, the Mau Mau Field Marshal is a hero who quickened the granting of independence. Five years after Kimathi’s death, Britain organised the Lancaster House I talks that kick-started the process of ending its rule in Kenya. Apart from monuments in Nairobi and the spot where he was shot, nothing much has been done in his memory.

The Mwai Kibaki administration, however, took some steps to honour Kimathi’s memory. Apart from the monument on Kimathi Street, Nairobi the government also extended support to his family. His widow, Mukami Kimathi, was issued with two vehicles and a house was constructed for her.

Last month, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed and South African High Commissioner Koleka Anita Mqulwana presided over the unveiling of a bust of Kimathi alongside that of South African freedom hero Nelson Mandela, at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology. But these small steps are not enough.

The irony in the Mau Mau story is that although they went to the forest to largely fight over land, the over 3,000 survivors are still landless.

Efforts by first President Jomo Kenyatta to settle families of the Mau Mau freedom fighters at Solio ranch did not materialise since there has been a court case for the last 43 years.

The British government last year agreed to financially support them to buy 13,000 acres of land in Rumuruti, Laikipia county. Thorough a foundation established by Kimathi’s widow, the veterans are seeking Sh2 .5 billion for the project. This is a venture the Kenyan government should also support as a tribute to their fight for independence.

Earlier, the British government agreed to pay reparations to the Mau Mau veterans. In 2013, then Foreign Secretary William Hague acknowledged for the first time that the elderly Kikuyu and other Kenyans had been subjected to torture and other abuses at the hands of the colonial administration during the Mau Mau emergency.

He announced that Britain would pay out Sh228 million in costs and compensation to more than 5,000 elderly Kenyans who suffered torture and abuse during the Mau Mau uprising in the 1950s.

That Britain opted to apologise for its ruthlessness is enough proof that it accepted that it did the wrong thing. To put a closure to the painful past, it should help in tracing Kimathi’s remains. —The writer is an anthropologist-historian based in the United States