Kinoti asks TSC to fire Butula principal over graft charges

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti wants Butula High School Principal Daniel Ouma, who is facing corruption charges, interdicted.

In a letter to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), Kinoti wants the commission to take administrative action against the officer pending the hearing and determination of the case.

In a letter dated February 8 and signed by DCI Parklands Nathan Njoroge, on behalf of Kinoti, the directorate wants the teachers employer to “take the necessary action.”

Last week, Ouma was charged with abuse of office, forgery and stealing Sh2 million. He was released on a Sh1 million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh200,000.

The principal was charged jointly with former Teso North National Government Constituency Fund (NG-CDF) chair Sammy Ikwaras.

According to the DCI, the two stole NG-CDF funds meant for Kolanya Boys High School, where Ouma was the principal and the secretary to the Board of Management, during the period the alleged offence was committed.

“Daniel Ouma and Sammy Ikwaras were charged before the Kisumu Law courts for the offence of theft of CDF funds meant for Kolanya Boys High School. One Mr Daniel Ouma was the principle and secretary to the board of management during the period which the offence was committed,” add the letter.