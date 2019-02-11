Squabbles persist at the Den amid dwindling fortunes

Charles Thuku and David Ndolo @PeopleSports11

Protracted discord is brewing at AFC Leopards just days after the club’s chairman Dan Mule was ‘ousted’ by members of the club’s Rescue Team.

The musical chairs at Leopards continued even as Mule was accused of neglecting the team to the point of players being demoralised, hence the poor results being recorded by the team.

A player who sought anonymity said Mule snubbed the team during the SportPesa Super Cup in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania last month, adding that lack of remuneration is the main contributory factor to poor results on the pitch.

Marching orders

Tempers flared at the weekend when the club’s former chairman Semi Aina was given his marching orders while in the process of announcing cash incentives to the players ahead of the Mashemeji Derby pitting Leopards and Gor Mahia at Kasarani Stadium.

Aina said he was embarrassed by scouts who ejected him while trying to address the players before the match which Leopard lost 2-0.

“I had pledged to give the players Sh10,000 each for a win against Gor only to be thrown out by stewards for no apparent reason,” said Aina.

But in a quick rejoinder, Leopards Mombasa branch chairman Maurice Amahwa, who is spearheading the Ingwe Rescue Team with the club’s legend Dan Shikanda, among others, said it was untenable for Aina to visit the team without following due process.

“We have no problem with Aina visiting the team but he should first book an appointment with the management,’ said Amahwa who lost to Mule in the club’s last elections. Leopards are going through one of its toughest moments since inception in 1964, sitting 15th on the 18-team log with just 10 points from 12 matches.