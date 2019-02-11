Ministry tipped on how to arrest school strikes

Researchers say traditional quick-fix approaches will not contain protests in secondary institutions as second term looms

Researchers at an economic think-tank say the Ministry of Education and stakeholders in the sector should take advantage of the relative calm in schools this term to devise fresh strategies on how best to deal with school riots.

They say the phenomenon requires a fresh strategy and not the usual quick-fix solutions. “Time is ripe for the government, in collaboration with all education stakeholders, to seek a new approach to establish the root cause of the unrests,” says Kenya Institute for Public Policy, Research and Analysis (Kippra) researcher, Mary Mwami.

“For this to happen, the unrests should be examined through a multidimensional preventive approach, including rational decision-making among students and examining the cognitive, emotional, psychological, cultural and social factors that drive their choices,”she adds.

School unrests refer to any form of disruption or disturbance, including students’ riots, protests, attempted arson and walkouts. The perennial bug that bites secondary schools in Kenya during the second term struck once again last year. Wildcat strikes erupted tens of learning institutions countrywide and property worth millions of shillings was destroyed after students burnt down dormitories, staffrooms and classrooms.

School unrest is not a new phenomenon in Kenya. In the 1960s through the 1970s, students in higher learning institutions held demonstrations to air their views but the unrests were few and far between. The riots were also less violent – as the episodes were mainly in form of boycott of classes and peaceful protests.

In the 1980s through 2000s, the unrests not only increased in frequency but also evolved into more violent episodes. Today, the unrests are associated with destruction of school property, arson, rape and loss of students’ lives. Besides the increased frequency and intensity, most unrests occur between May and July, every year.

Mwami says setting up task forces to investigate the episodes at their peak points to provide remedial actions by the Ministry of Education- knee-jerk reactions- to respond to the strikes have been a waste of public funds. Usually, the task forces have a limited time to examine and submit their reports, and there is no time for analysis of root causes.

Consequently, reported findings are usually not premised on a clear analytical framework such as root cause analysis but on views or perceptions of respondents. “Some of the identified causes may need further examination; there is no reason why a cause such as abdication of parental responsibility and fear of exams is restricted to public and not private secondary schools,” says Mwami.

The measures the State has taken to curb school unrests tend to be more reactive interventions rather than proactive. “Some of the measures include ban on sub-county and county mock examinations, ban on ranking of schools based on national exam results and establishment of student councils and elections of their leaders,” says Mercy Matwere.

In addition, the government has established competitive recruitment of school principals, outlawed corporal punishment in schools, introduced counselling and guidance, and more recently began the implementation of the delocalisation of school headship.

Worse, inspection units supposed to deal with the episodes as proposed by task forces are underfunded. An additional weakness in the current and past scenarios of school unrest is disagreements among stakeholders on the causes the wildcat strikes. “Even if the government was keen on implementing the proposals, there would be confusion,” says Mwatwere.

Most stakeholders hold strong views on the causes of the unrests which are not rooted in any research study or findings. “A gap exists in establishment of policies on ways of dealing with the perpetrators of school unrest. There is weak profiling of indiscipline cases as the Basic Education Regulations 2015 provides for suspension or expulsion of the offenders and creates room or admission in other schools — spreading the negative influence,” says Mwatere.

Kuppet Secretary General Akelo Misori says the country could be staring at a crisis in the general administration of schools in coming weeks after 100 per cent transition caused unprecedented strain to infrastructure amid a crisis of teachers shortage.