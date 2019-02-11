First Lady calls for total ban on plastics to curb pollution

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta has called for total ban on use of plastics, saying it will help reduce environmental pollution.

She said environmental pollution caused by plastics place a disproportionate burden on women and children, particularly those from poor and vulnerable communities.

“To this end, I make a personal pledge to add my voice to a total ban on the use of plastics,” she said.

She spoke yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, when she delivered a keynote address during a High-Level Working Session on Banning of Plastics in Africa held on the margins of the 32nd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

The meeting saw the launch of a campaign towards a pollution free planet.

Meanwhile, the First Lady was unanimously elected as the vice-chairperson of the Organisation of African First Ladies Against HIV/Aids (OAFLA) ahead of the organisation’s 22nd Ordinary General Assembly on Saturday.

The Kenyan First Lady will deputise the Burkina Faso First Lady Sika Bella Kabore, who is the current chairperson of the continental First Ladies Organisation.

The OAFLA General Assembly is taking place on the sidelines of AU Heads of State and Government summit.