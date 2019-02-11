CoG to challenge bill on Kemsa supply of drugs

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Council of Governors plans to challenge in court the passage of Health Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2018, that will compel counties to procure medical supplies from Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago who is also the council’s Technical Committee on Health chair accused Kemsa of failing to supply the consignment of essential medicines ordered by county governments.

Speaking to the media in Eldoret town yesterday, Mandago said they want the court to declare the law unconstitutional, null and void for contributing to acute shortage of drugs in various county health facilities.

He said the state agency has shown that it has no capacity to supply the required drugs even after counties have paid for the consignments in advance.

“We have been blamed by the public for poor delivery of healthcare service in county-run health facilities just because Kemsa has failed to supply us with the required consignment of drugs,” said Mandago.