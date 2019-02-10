UHURU IN ADDISS ABABA

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called for increased partnerships between national government and the private sector in the provision of Health services in Africa. Kenyatta who is attending the AU Heads of State and Government assembly in Addis Ababa Ethiopia, said the arrangements should be determined by specific country initiatives and not by loose arrangements where local efforts are not put into consideration.

Kenyatta commended the global fund to fight aid, Tuberculosis and Malaria and other donors who plugged into the Kenyan Health System and are actively working to manage the HIV/AIDS scourge.

He further urged African governments to strive to end vicious political cycles and embrace long term commitments that give the private sector the confidence and trust to invest in the health sector.