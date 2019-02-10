1ST LADIES TO HELP FIGHT AGAINST HIV

First lady, Maragaret Kenyatta has unanimously been elected as the Vice chair-person of the Organization of African first ladies against HIV/AIDS, deputizing Burkina Faso first lady; Mrs. Sika Bvella Kabore, the current chairperson of the continental organization.

The election was held at the AU commission old building during the steering committee meeting ahead of the organization’s 22nd ordinary general assembly set for Sunday in the sidelines of the AU heads of state and government attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The organization works to cultivate a spirit of solidarity and exchange experiences among African first ladies to increase their capacity and that off women leaders to advocate for effective solutions to respond to the ongoing HIV/AIDS pandemic.