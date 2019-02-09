Homa Bay Speaker to retain post until end of case

Dickens Wasonga

Embattled Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo will continue discharging her duties unhindered pending the determination of a court case challenging her ouster.

This comes after the Kisumu Labour Relations and Employment Court extended the stay orders that reinstated her as Speaker, following her impeachment by the Assembly in November, last year, over incompetence allegations.

Ayoo had filed an application and listed the Assembly Public Service Board as the first respondent. She wanted the respondents, including the Clerk to the Assembly, to be held in contempt of court.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Nderi Nduma warned the County Clerk against interference with the Office of the Speaker, including electing a new Speaker, and termed such actions null and void.

Ayoo had also been accused of unilateral alteration of the Assembly calendar, stage-managing disorder such as barring some MCAs from accessing the Assembly premises, and failing to meet transparency and accountability tests.

She had also been accused by Acting Speaker Evans Marieba and Leader of Majority Walter Muok of stage-managing her attack during Assembly proceedings to gain public sympathy. The case will be heard on March 5.