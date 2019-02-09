NCPB’s chance to go top of handball league

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) men get their chance to go top of the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) men’s league standings when they host Mt Kenya University (MKU) and Boomerang Saturday and Sunday respectively at Kaloleni Grounds.

The millers will also be seeking to extend their unbeaten run to 19 matches. Maximum points in the two fixtures take their point count to 37 and closer to clinching the league title that has eluded them since 2014 when they last lifted the title.

On paper, NCPB look the better team against both competitors. MKU have managed six wins in 18 matches played for 12 points that have placed them at 18th on the 22-team league.

On their part, Boomerang are seventh at 23 points after 19 matches. They have played for 11 wins and one draw. They were stunned to their seventh loss last Sunday, in a 22-18 outcome, by hard fighting scholars Kenyatta University (KU), who are eighth on the log. However, a slip on the millers’ side could mean another university side, Strathmore keep their spot at the helm of the standings with a win against lowly National Youth Service (NYS).

Strathmore play their first fixture since the league resumed against the servicemen and the result is anyones guess. Peter Mwathi’s charges are currently top of the standings at 34 points after 18 matches, having won 17.