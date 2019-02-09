Leaders Kabras seek ninth straight win

Kenya Cup log leaders Kabras Sugar will be staring at a record ninth consecutive win against third-placed Kenya Harlequins at the RFUEA Grounds, Nairobi as hosts head coach and former Kabras boss Charles Cardovillis counts on his boys to stick to the game plan to end the sugar miller’s eight-match unbeaten streak.

In a match whereby Kabras must win to avoid a tie with second-placed and defending champs KCB, Quins on the other hand must not beat Kabras to consolidate the third spot being eight points adrift from fourth-placed Nondies making it a clash for pride.

All together, a hard-fought bonus win for Quins could see them trade places with KCB to sit second or tie in the event where the defending champs pick a losing bonus off an away upset to Leos at Madaraka Grounds.

“Both sides have some very good players and I hope they do not let the pressure get to them-so they can play some good rugby as they demonstrate their skills. It is no secret that Kabras players are in a very good form, the table speaks for itself. It is the best team in the Country at the moment but I hope my boys come out, play and execute the game plan which we feel will inflict the first defeat on Kabras,” said Cardovillis.

Both sides have named their aces, Harlequins backline made up of Eden Agero at fly half, Lyle Asiligwa at fullback, Willy Ambaka and Iddi Kai Kai at the wings while Frank Wanyama and David Ambunya hold the centre positions while Kabras has lined up Kenyan internationals alongside South African and Ugandan nationals in the duel.

Hosts Harlequins come off a 37-24 win over Impala a fortnight ago while favourites Kabras bagged an eighth in-a-row bonus win over Mwamba off a 46-15 win in Kakamega.

For the favourites tag of the weekend’s highlight clash, Kabras at home in round five of last season on January 13 won 22-13 in their previous encounter.

Meanwhile, Nakuru town will host two fixtures, at Nakuru Athletic Club and Nakuru ASK grounds where eighth-placed and two-time Kenya Cup champions Nakuru will count on home advantage for a priceless win over Nondies with a possible playoffs cut reward.

A win for Wanyore is crucial bearing the prospect of elevating them to the playoffs cut while ninth placed Oilers need a third win over seventh Impala to extend gap from the relegation zone.

Fifth-placed Mwamba will hope Nondies suffer a defeat to Nakuru while a must win over Blak Blad today is in mind to take over Nondies’ current fourth place.

Relegation threatened Varsity sides Strathmore Leos and Mean Machine will host KCB at Madaraka and Homeboyz at University of Nairobi grounds respectively.

Strathmore just tasted their season’s first league win, a brave 20-15 win over Homeboyz while Machine will be hunting their second win and a first this year.

For the visitors, KCB must beat Leos to consolidate second place or feed on Kabras loss for a tie as Homeboyz stare at ascending two places to sit fourth or maintain the last playoff spot depending on how immediate log rivals- Mwamba and Nondies play.