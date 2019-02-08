TAITA TAVETA ECD BOOKS CHALLENGE

The department of Education in Taita Taveta county has expressed frustration in implementing the new curriculum with teachers decrying lack of reference books.

The Early Childhood Education Program, which is a devolved function, has seen counties to put up infrastructure, employ and pay ECD teachers. ECD teachers in Taita Taveta though have raised concern over the introduction of the new curriculum saying it has caused a lot of confusion among pupils, as most of them don’t get time to read and write.