MAN ARRESTED FOR FEIGNING MOTHER’S DEATH

Police have launched investigations into a burial in Kitale that never was, after members of a church in Athi River raised suspicion about one of their own who claimed his mother had died.

The incident which took place on Tuesday saw Moses Opanga mobilise faithfuls to attend the burial in Kitale on Wednesday.

Members of the said church recalled how the journey to the burial was characterized by sudden stop overs, confusion and unending calls the alleged bereaved was making.

The mourners then opted to report the matter at the Kitale Police Station and Opanga was arrested immediately. Police investigations have so far revealed that there was no burial with Opanga admitting he was under demonic influence and that he wanted to sacrifice the lives of the 37 faithful who had accompanied him for the burial.