Juma targets national, EA titles with new team Mbooni

After moving to Makueni County’s Mbooni Boys High School last year, long-serving handball coach Gerald Juma has set his sight on reaching the national secondary school games with his new team at their first attempt.

Juma, a national school games regular for the last 11 years with his former school St Luke’s Kimilili, was transferred to Mbooni last October and now wants to make the institution a force to reckon with.

Before the move, Juma had guided the Western region champions to the 2018 national title—their ninth overall—as well as two East Africa crowns. They, however, did not manage to add onto their haul in the region as they were eliminated in the preliminary stages of last year’s East Africa Games in Rwanda, where they finished fifth.

“The team is picking up well. They are a work in progress as I have had to recruit new players since half of last year’s team that reached the county games comprised Form Fours. It is also a learning process for me since I am handling new players and I have to understand their style of play before introducing anything to them,” said Juma.

The team took part in their first build-up competition two weeks ago at the Indi Muli Open hosted at Machakos School and were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

“The tournament helped me understand the players’ style of play better and now I am building from there. We are taking part in Kitui Open this weekend and that will help me in implementing the things we are learning in training,” added the coach, who says the cold weather in Mbooni will require a shift in training drills.

Getting to the top will not be easy for Juma and his charges as they already have regional champions Nduluni Secondary—who have reached the last two national games—to contend with.