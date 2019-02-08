Track queen set to stamp authority in athletics

Amos Abuga @PeopleSport11

World 5,000m champion Hellen Osando Obiri has her eyes set on winning perhaps one of the few global gold medals missing from her glittering trophy cabinet, the World Cross country championships.

The Commonwealth and Africa champion speaking to People Daily from her Ngong home is assertive; clinching silverware at the global Cross Country is the missing puzzle in her jigsaw.

Fresh from securing her fourth Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Cross Country Championships women’s 10km title, Obiri is working hard to make it to the national team for the global event to be held in Aarhus, Denmark on March 30.

“My body is responding quite well to my training regime, I want to keep working hard for the bigger prize,” The KDF officer who timed 32:19.5 to defend the title she first won in 2014, before winning back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

“Currently my focus is on the finishing tactic which came in hand in the 2018 season. My target is to first get through the first hurdle which will make it to the Kenyan team when the trials are held on February 23 at Eldoret Golf Club,” the strong-willed Obiri said.

Asked what her secret is behind the bullish nature on the track, the runner who hails from Kisii County, does not give it much thought, her answer is quite straightforward.

“Win More! That is what makes me different, the desire and hunger to do more in my next race drives me,” said the Olympic silver medallist.

The 29-year-old has in the past regretted missing the National Championships and the World Cross-Country most recently last year to opt for the World Indoor games.

“As I said during the KDF championships, I will be giving the Cross Country preference at the expense of the World Indoor events, I hope it pays off,” she stated. Obiri, Olympic 5,000m silver medallist in Rio, failed to reclaim the World Indoor Championship title in Birmingham, England last year when she finished fourth in the 3,000m race.

“It is a busy year for me and I want to be in top form. I have started well in road race and now the cross-country will be a valuable addition to my training and build-up,” she said.

This season’s cross-country permit series is made up of nine meetings and will form a key part in the preparation of many athletes who will be targeting the IAAF World Cross Country Championships in Aarhus, Denmark next month.