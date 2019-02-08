Haji goes for five banks, officials in NYS probe

Mercy Mwai, Kirera Mwiti and Martin Mwita @PeopleDailyKe

Five local banks and top bank officials linked to shady deals in the Sh8 billion National Youth Service (NYS) II scandal could be headed to court either individually or collectively to face fraud charges.

And if found culpable they will be charged with “concealing and facilitating, aiding, abetting and benefitting from proceeds of the NYS II scandal”.

The five banks are said to have handled Sh3.72 billion from the proceeds of the scandal before being wired to the beneficiaries who included several individuals and firms.

As the spotlight turns on the financial institutions and individuals that violated banking regulations, decisions that may have abetted the scam, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has constituted a team to review recommendations from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti.

The DPP said within 14 days, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), Standard Chartered Bank, Equity Bank, Diamond Trust Bank and the Cooperative Bank of Kenya and officials will know their fate.

“I have constituted a team of special prosecutors to independently review the respective files and make recommendations within 14 days,” read Haji’s statement to the press yesterday.

Haji’s move came after the DCI narrowed down investigations to bank and corporate administrators, chief executives, managing directors, board members and other individuals, who facilitated the transactions.

Others being investigated are individuals who facilitated the theft of public funds by either signing minutes, board resolutions as well as those who flouted corporate rules and regulations either individually or jointly.

Transfer funds

“The corporate administrators such as chief executives, managing directors, managers, board members or anybody who facilitated theft of public funds. We are going through minutes, signatures, board resolutions, corporate rules and regulations to determine who exactly breached either singularly or jointly to be held accountable,” Kinoti last evening told People Daily on phone.

According to the investigators, the suspects and their associates had plotted to withdraw and transfer all the funds from banks to frustrate investigations for recovery of stolen money.

DCI sleuths said suspects were paid through accounts held in nearly 10 banks for services and goods not delivered.

Preliminary findings of the scandal showed multiple payments running into tens of millions of shillings were authorised from the Integrated Financial Management Information System to the involved companies’ accounts at intervals, releasing the whole amount in less than an hour after it was asked for.

Kinoti said investigations conducted between January 2016 and April last year established that Standard Chartered Bank had the highest amount of money that was transacted in the bank totaling to Sh1.62 billion.

Out of this, it was established that Sh588.5 million was suspiciously transacted by bank officials and no report was made to the Financial Reporting Centre as required under the law.

On Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB), the DCI said the bank received Sh800 million with Sh148.3 million being transacted by officials without following proper regulations.

Equity Bank, it was established received Sh886 million out of which Sh264.2 million and Sh5.8 million was suspiciously transacted by officials of the bank in violation of the law.

Diamond Bank is said to have received Sh886.4 million out of which Sh27.9 million was suspiciously transacted by officials while Cooperative Bank is said to have allegedly aided the movement of Sh250 million and failed to report transactions of Sh25 million to the Financial Reporting Centre (FRC).

Daily reports

The law requires all financial institutions including banks, insurance companies and Saccos to file with the FRC daily reports on transactions above Sh1 million and those deemed suspect.

The banks, the DPP says, violated the legislation that governs banks and provisions of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act No.9 of 2009 (POCAMLA), which provided for the establishment of FRC.

The principal objective of the centre is to assist in the identification of the proceeds of crime and the combating of money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

If found culpable, bank officials would face imprisonment for a term not exceeding 14 years, or a fine not exceeding Sh5 million or the amount of the value of the property involved in the offence, whichever is the higher, or to both the fine and imprisonment.

In the case of banks, the law provides a fine not exceeding Sh25 million, or the amount of the value of the property involved in the offence, whichever is the higher.

Last year, Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) fined five commercial banks which were used to handle the NYS loot.

KCB was fined Sh149.5 million, Standard Chartered Bank (Sh77.5 million), Equity Bank (Sh89.5 million), Cooperative Bank (Sh20 million) and DTB (Sh56 million).

The five banks, according to CBK, were found to be in violation of the law for failing to report large cash transactions and failing to undertake adequate customer due diligence.

