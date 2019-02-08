Traders lose property in yet another Gikomba fire

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Several traders are counting losses after a fire broke out at Gikomba market, Nairobi on Wednesday night. Police say no casualties were reported in the 10pm incident. The fire is the third in the market—which is best known for second-hand clothes trade — in less than one year.

In June last year, a fire killed 15 people and left hundreds with serious injuries. Property worth hundreds of millions of shillings was destroyed in the incident.VTraders lost millions of shillings in property in another inferno which broke out at the market in November.

Rachel Wangari, a trader who has been operating at the market for the last 10 years, blamed the frequent fire incidents on disagreements between traders, who later set the market on fire.

“It’s high time the government came in and helped us solve some of these disputes. We are tired of promises. We want to see action,” Wangari said yesterday.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta expressed concern over the fires and promised that the government would act to prevent future incidents. The government also launched Sh485 million project to give Gikomba a facelift.

The reconstruction was launched a few months after the President publicly reprimanded Transport Cabinet secretary James Macharia and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the delay to launch facelift project.