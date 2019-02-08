Low geography uptake worrying, says ministry

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The continuous low uptake for geography subject by candidates is worrying and might impact negatively on aviation, survey and planning sectors, the Education ministry has said.

Speaking to People Daily, ministry’s director general Elyas Abdi said most schools continue to register zero candidates for the subject, an issue which requires investigations.

“We have observed various schools across the country which previously had students registering for geography in the national exam but the trend has changed with most having none,” he said.

Abdi said the ministry will conduct a consultative meeting with all stakeholders, including Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), teachers, experts on the way forward.

“It is not yet a crisis but it is prudent we address it immediately,” he added. This comes as the country continues to grapple with low uptake of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects which has been a tradition.