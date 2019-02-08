We can never forgive, kin tell convicted cop

In a classic case of hunter turned cornered prey, former Ruaraka OCS Nahashon Mutua, who was convicted for the murder of a suspect in police cells five years ago, pleaded for leniency as he awaits sentencing on Thursday.

High Court judge Stella Mutuku set February 14 as sentencing date after parties in the case made their final submissions. In a passionate plea, Mutua yesterday asked the court to consider that he is the main breadwinner in his family while passing sentence, even as he maintained Martin Koome Manyara was killed by other suspects in the police cells and not him.

Still denies

“Though he was convicted of the crime, he still denies committing the offence, saying conviction was due to false statements given by the deceased’s cellmates,” his lawyer said and appealed for a non-custodial sentence.

He further said he is equally a victim of Koome’s death because of the effect it has had on him and his career as a senior police officer.

“I agree, the family has suffered following Koome’s death, but we are all victims,” he said adding that he has served as an officer for 14 years and maintained a clean record.

However, the victim’s family, through a report filed in court, was unforgiving and demanded the OCS face the full force of the law.

“The father to the deceased went to depression and amnesia following the death of his son. The family cannot ever forgive the offender who brutally battered their kin to death even when he pleaded for mercy,” said the victim’s lawyer.

He said the deceased’s wife has since quit her job over claims of harassment from Mutua’s cronies.

“She lost her husband and does not know what to tell her daughter who was deprived of the love and care of a father at a tender age,” he said.

Mutua was found guilty and convicted last year for the murder of Koome on the night of December 19, 2013, at Ruaraka Police Station.

He is said to have accosted the suspect with a metal bar as he immersed his head in a drum of water. The officer then implicated Koome’s cellmate, Kelvin Odhiambo, who has since been acquitted over the murder after the rights lobby group, International Justice Mission, started an independent probe that proved Odhiambo had been framed.

Koome had been arrested after a domestic brawl from Baba Dogo, Nairobi. According to witnesses who testified in the case, Mutua picked on the deceased and began beating him ruthlessly using a blunt object, breaking eight ribs and inflicting fatal head injuries.

In his defence, Mutua claimed there was a fight in the cells among the inmates which the court rejected while convicting him.