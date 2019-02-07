Governor Awiti election upheld : Supreme court overturns nullification

The supreme court has today afternoon upheld the election of Homabay Governor Cyprian Awiti after overturning the decisions of the court of appeal that upheld an earlier decision by the high court to nullify his election.

In a judgement that lasted for more than two hours, the supreme court judges ruled that Awiti was fairly elected and faulted the lower courts for ignoring the scrutiny of votes as sought by the petitioner.

And as Daniel Kariuki reports, the ruling sparked off wild celebrations among Awiti’s supporters in Homabay county.