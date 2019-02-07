English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Maraga pledges more judiciary changes
Maraga
More heads are expected to roll in the judiciary after chief justice David Maraga promised more changes in the coming week in the ongoing war on graft.
Maraga who spoke at the national council on administration of justice forum in Naivasha however denied claims that the ongoing changes in the judiciary were a result of pressure from the executive.
And as Apollo Kamau, Maraga says the judiciary will now admit evidence from cctv cameras.