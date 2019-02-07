English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Maraga pledges more judiciary changes

Maraga

K24 Tv February 7, 2019
2,443 Less than a minute

More heads are expected to roll in the judiciary after chief justice David Maraga  promised more changes in the coming week in the ongoing war on graft.

Maraga who spoke  at the national council on administration of justice  forum in  Naivasha however denied claims that the ongoing changes in the judiciary were a result of  pressure from the executive.

And as  Apollo Kamau, Maraga says the judiciary will now admit evidence from cctv cameras.

 

Show More

Related Articles

February 7, 2019
2,440

Governor Awiti election upheld : Supreme court overturns nullification

February 7, 2019
2,457

Five banks targeted over NYS fraud

February 7, 2019
2,674

Supreme Court upholds Awiti’s election as Homa Bay governor

February 7, 2019
2,637

YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Check Also

Close