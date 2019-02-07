English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Five banks targeted over NYS fraud
NYS
Five local banks could be staring at legal suits for their role in the National Youth Service scandal.
The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has already appointed a team of prosecutors to advice on the matter after the directorate of criminal investigations recommended the prosecution of the banks for flouting financial regulations
The five banks have already been fined a total of 392 million shillings the Central Bank of Kenya for breach of regulations.