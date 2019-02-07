Five banks targeted over NYS fraud

English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Five local banks could be staring at legal suits for their role in the National Youth Service  scandal.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has already appointed a team of prosecutors to advice on the matter after the directorate of criminal investigations recommended the prosecution of the banks for flouting financial  regulations

The five banks have already been fined a total of 392 million shillings the Central Bank of Kenya for  breach of regulations.

 

