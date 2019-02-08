Did nurses believe government would honour deal?

Ndung’u Mburu

There’s no other country I’d rather live in than Kenya! Seriously! It has to be the only country where the government sits down with its employees and agrees to pay them certain amounts, then, when the time comes to honour its pledge, it feigns ignorance on the deal. Follow along, will you?

In 2017, nurses went on strike, keeping off their workplaces for almost three months. After burying its head in the sand like the proverbial ostrich over the industrial action by the primary care givers who were demanding better pay and risks allowance, the government thought it wise enough to sit down with them and make some promises.

They signed a document, deposited it in court and then waited with bated breath for the said agreement to be implemented. Now, let me stop right here so that we can examine what is wrong with this scenario.

I genuinely blame the nurses! In this day and age, in the 21st Century—the era of computers growing legs and disappearing from government offices; era of five new stadia being built in our own imaginations; era of laptops for children (chuckle!)—and you still believe in government promises? Really? In my opinion, it is these nurse who require a comprehensive check-up.

Believing in the government is akin to calling Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to seal a deal and imagining the phone call will not be recorded and leaked! That would be, to say the least, daft! Right?

I know you might be reading this and thinking “oh, but these are county governments, not the National one!” Fair enough. Go ahead, believe the governors.

We shall assume that they are not the same people who get hit on the nose and fly to South Africa for further treatment; we shall also assume they’re not the same people who told you they will develop your county and then allocated less than 10 per cent of the annual budget to development!

We shall assume that these aren’t the same people who put up elaborate celebrations to launch chairs and desks! Sure believe those people! Believe that they will honour the agreement to take care of workers in hospitals that neither they nor their spouses or children or mpango wa kando don’t attend. Go ahead, believe them.

Surely, wasn’t it just last year that this same government thought it was wiser to bring in doctors from Cuba so that they could renege on yet another agreement they had made with local doctors?

And what makes these nurses believe they are special? Are they politicians? Can they add their own salaries? Do they know people? If the answer to all these questions is a NO, then, the only solution to this ongoing menace is for nurses to embrace Kenya’s newest motto: “Accept and Move On!”

It is the nurses’ fault that they haven’t been paid what they had agreed on for believing that they would be. Accept that the government played you—like it has done with other workers.

It’s the cycle of life my friends. In any case, if the self-proclaimed “People’s President” Raila Odinga accepted and move on to Harambee House for the Handshake, who are nurses? It’s not as if they do anything important! It’s not like they save lives! Or do they? – The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV— [email protected]