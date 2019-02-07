FORM ONE 100% TRANSITION 

The Ministry of Education is working day and night to ensure 100 percent transition of form ones is achieved. Speaking earlier today at Arya Girls Parklands, Education CS, Amina Mohammed who was accompanied by other officials from the ministry, stated that 27% of the 2018/19 budget will go to Education ,she also stated that they have secured medical cover for all the secondary school students. According to the report from Amina, Muranga county is leading with 97%, other counties are dragging behind mainly Mombasa, Lamu, Kwale, Tana River and Samburu due to a number of challenges which they will be addressing.