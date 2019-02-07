Kinoti moves officers over carjacking drama

The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti has transferred all senior officers in Kiambu county.All the Divisional Criminal Investigations Officers (DCIOs) and the County Criminal Investigations Officer (CCIO) Amos Tebeny have been recalled to police headquarters.

The transfers were prompted by an incident on Tuesday night in which DCI officers stationed at Tigoni allegedly tried to cover up for the driver of a lorry carjacked around Mai Mahiu and instead arrested the lorry owner and officers from Parklands Station who were tracking it.

The lorry, registration KBX 550Y, belonging to Asini Shah, was ferrying goods belonging to Kapa Oil Refineries to Nakuru when it was carjacked around Mai Mahiu.

Shah, who had been monitoring movement of the lorry through a car-tracking device all the way from Mombasa, rushed to Parklands Police Station to report the incident after noticing it was returning to Nairobi.

When he accompanied by officers from Parklands arrived at the scene where the lorry had been carjacked, officers from Tigoni arrested and detained them at a police a cell as they released the alleged carjackers.

Under instructions from the new Tigoni DCIO, the officers instead reportedly attempted to frame colleagues from Parklands and Shah as the carjackers.

On learning of the incident, Kinoti ordered the transfer of all DCI officers in Kiambu and directed Nairobi Area CCIO Nicholas Kamwende to take over the matter. Sources at Mazingira House indicated that some officers may be sacked and others interdicted arising from the incident.

Meanwhile, the DCI has received equipment that will help in investigations in anti-terrorism operations.The department also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Kingdom’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office on the provision of crime scene investigation kits to be used by the Anti -Terrorism Police Unit.

“The equipment will be used to gather evidence on authorised operations,” DCI said. Kinoti said the kit would boost anti-terror operations in the country.

“This is a big boost as it comes at a time when terrorism is a problem in our country. We will use them prudently,” said Kinoti.

Regional centre

The UK is one of the biggest funders of the anti-terrorism unit, offering training and other facilities for Kenyan personnel.

When Prime Minister Theresa May visited Kenya last August, she announced that the Kenya based counter-terrorism facility would be expanded into a regional centre.

The expansion of the UK-funded counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) training facility at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Nairobi is part of a new UK-Kenya security agreement which is allowing both countries to keep pace with the changing nature of threats and to renew cooperation on counter-terrorism, child protection, and regional security.