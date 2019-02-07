Ruto is not backing me, says Ochieng

PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Former Ugenya MP David Ochieng yesterday dismissed claims that Deputy President William Ruto has thrown his weight behind his bid to capture the seat as campaigns for April 5 by-election gather momentum.

Ochieng, who successfully challenged in court the election of ODM’s Chris Karan during the August 8, 2017 polls is among the four candidates who were cleared on Monday by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the by-election on Movement for Democracy and Growth (MDG) party ticket. “Have you ever seen me in Ruto’s rallies? This is propaganda engineered by my opponents,” he said.

Reacting to a story carried by People Daily yesterday indicating that the Ugenya by-election would be a contest between ODM leader Raila Odinga and Ruto, Ochieng’s compared the claims to similar propaganda that dominated the 2017 campaigns.

“In fact, these were the same reasons that led to the Supreme Court nullifying Karan’s election. It is unfortunate that the media seems to be picking up the same propaganda again,” he said.

The judgments read by the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court noted that the irregularities subverted the will of the voters.

Just like at the High Court, Justice Hannah Okwengu of Appeals Court indicated that Karan and the Orange Democratic Movement fraternity engaged in a smear campaign against his predecessor, David Ochieng, and the Movement for Democracy and Growth party.

She said they even went further to claim that Ochieng was involved in the murder of former electoral commission ICT manager Chris Msando.

“In the circumstances of this case, I too found that the nature of the malpractices was very grave thus putting the election of the applicant in doubt; elections were validly nullified,” Okwengu ruled.

On Monday, IEBC cleared David Ochien’g (MDG), Daniel Juma (Grand Dream Development Party), Brian Omondi Onyango (Third Way Alliance) to battle it out with Karan of ODM.