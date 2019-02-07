Ambassadors deployment delay normal, assures PS

Seth Onyango and Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Have seven designated Kenyan ambassadors been snubbed by host nations? No! This was Foreign Affairs Principal secretary Macharia Kamau’s emphatic response yesterday to a matter that left many experts in international relations and diplomacy astounded.

He termed the delay—six months since vetting and subsequent appointment—as normal and explained that sometimes ambassadors and high commissioners take a while before formal deployment.

Kamau, himself a former envoy to the US, allayed fears of a snub, saying the seven will be leaving for their respective stations by next week.

“Delay in deployment of envoys is normal the world over. A case in hand is the new US ambassador to Kenya who has taken months before taking over,” he said.

However, the assertion appeared to be at variance with a message his Cabinet secretary Monica Juma had posted on her Twitter account on January 23, indicating she had bade farewell to some of the envoys, who were set to leave for duty stations.

“Today, I held a final briefing with, and bid farewell to, Ambassador/High Commissioner designates for China, Turkey, Qatar, Malaysia and Israel, who will be departing shortly for their stations,” Juma had indicated.

By yesterday, all the affected envoys were still in Nairobi. Former Salaries and Remuneration Commission chair (SRC) Sarah Serem, whom the ministry had indicated had left for China, was yesterday afternoon seen on Nairobi’s Eaton Marcus Garvey Road in Kilimani.

But even as Kamau explained the delays, experts advised the government to be more predisposed to the appointment of career diplomats to boost Kenya’s diplomacy and international standing.

International relations scholars we talked to termed what appeared to be reservations against the seven a wake-up call and even embarrassment to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Diplomacy training

KCA Vice Chancellor Prof Noah Midamba decried what he termed as lack of professionalism among some diplomats, charging they were clueless about what their functions entailed.

“We are serious about the prestige of this country. At this point I believe we have a fairly large number of both civilians and politicians who are qualified for these diplomatic positions,” he said as it emerged that the government of South Sudan may have also rejected Kenya’s appointee, Chris Karumba Mburu.

Mburu, a former director at the National Intelligence Service (NIS), was assigned to Juba but the South Sudan government was reportedly uneasy with him because of his intelligence background.

A source at Foreign Affairs ministry, who did not wish to be identified, said Juba was not happy with the trend of assigning “former spies” since Mburu was set to replace yet another former NIS man Ambassador Cleland Leshore.

“I have had a situation where diplomats play Lingala (Congolese music) all night and have fun at a time when we were arranging for 100 millionaires to invest in this country,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by The Horn Institute director, Hassan Khannenje, who attributed the diplomatic tiff to what he said were “poor credentials”.

Khannenje, who is also a foreign policy expert, urged the government to deploy ambassadors with sufficient training and experience in diplomacy.

“You cannot advance national interests you do not know, neither can you exploit foreign opportunities you do not understand,” said Khannenje.

Reacting to a story carried by People Daily, yesterday, Khannenje observed that a trend had emerged where the government was bypassing career diplomats with more competence in diplomacy.

“It is not uncommon to see some Kenyan diplomats sleeping during important meetings or having no clue about the content matter being discussed…these are the people that are supposed to market Kenya, look for investment opportunities, bring business and tourism,” he said.

Six months after being vetted by Parliament and consequently appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ndegwa Muhoro (Malaysia), Hassan Wario (Austria), Benjamin Langat (Namibia), Johnson Kimani Ondieki (Turkey), Richard Ekai (Russia), Sarah Serem (China), Phyllis Kandie to the (European Union) and Paddy Ahenda (Qatar) have yet to report to their foreign duty stations.

Former Deputy Chairperson Africa Union Commission Erastus Mwencha stressed the need to have diplomats that propagate the country’s foreign policy.

“Foreign policy is very important. When you send ambassadors out there, you must ensure that they promote international and domestic policy,” he said.