Sigalame eyes national title after ‘good learning experience’ last year

Lynette Matheka @PeopleSports11

After getting a feel of what national and East Africa school games have to offer for the first time last year, Sigalame Boys basketball team are looking for the ultimate prize this time around.

The Extra County school finally arrived at the national stage in 2018, after four years of trying where they gave big boys a run for their money as coach Martin Kitong’o guided them to a second place finish.

However, Kitong’o believes they have what it takes to clinch the national title in this year’s competitions that start this month with the nationals slated for mid April in Mombasa. “Most of last year’s players have left after clearing school but I am not worried.

I have a better team that I have groomed from their first year and they were ready to play but I had to give the outgoing students a chance since they were equally good,” said the tactician.

On their debut and pooled against another debutant Dagoretti, defending champions Laiser Hill and Alliance, Sigalame won two matches in the group stage to proceed to the semis where they defeated Meru School 86-43 only to lose to Laiser in the final.

Despite the loss, the proceeded to the East Africa games held in Rwanda where they finished third. “Last year was a learning experience and I know what is expected of us this time round.

The team has also matured, more so my point guards. Some were in Form One when they featured in the competitions last year.

We have five new players who have injected the much needed height into the squad which will give us an edge over other teams,” added Kitong’o. The coach has welcomed the implementation of the foreign players’ quota rule which has been restricted to a maximum of three per discipline with just two allowed to feature in one match.

Kitong’o believes the rule will give locals a chance to showcase their talent on the national and regional stage, adding that his team will have to drop one such student as they currently have four in their ranks.

The side started their preparations promptly after schools opened and hosted a tournament from January 26-27 where five schools participated in basketball.