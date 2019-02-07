Swiss firm, Beyond Zero to train nurses

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

Swiss multinational healthcare company, Roche, has partnered with First Lady Margaret Kenyatta’s Beyond Zero initiative in an ongoing programme to train more nurses from Arid and Semi-arid Lands (Asal) regions.

The World Bank-funded training programme for Enrolled Community Health Nurses (ECHN) aims at populating rural health facilities in hard-to-reach areas with qualified personnel as a strategy to increase service provision by skilled attendants.

The training is in line with the First Lady’s 2018-2022 Strategic Framework, which aims at providing accessible, appropriate, effective and sustainable health interventions across the country.

The training of the ECHN is being channelled through the Health ministry and executed through the various campuses of the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), especially those in the Asal regions.

The first cohort of 300 beneficiaries of the initiative graduated in December, last year. The second and third cohorts are expected to join the training programme this year.

“The aim of the programme is to mitigate the shortage of human resources for health in hard-to-reach areas through production of a critical mass of ECHN, equipped with knowledge and skills to provide quality healthcare to mothers and children in their home areas,” said KMTC’s Dr Leah Bii on Tuesday, when she accompanied the Roche team to State House, Nairobi, where they met with the First Lady.

Bii was accompanied by KMTC chief executive Prof Michael Kiptoo. The Roche team was led by its East Africa manager Frank Loeffler, who pledged support for the training of 100 nurses every year for the next three years.

Currently, the beneficiaries are trained on KMTC campuses in Lodwar, Kapenguria, Kabarnet, Bomet, Kitui, Loitokitok, Kilifi and Msambweni.

KMTC has proposed that the next cohort of 100 students be placed in KMTC Lodwar, Kapenguria, Loitokitok and Msambweni campuses.

The First Lady thanked the Roche team for partnering with Beyond Zero and KMTC in the training programme and invited more partners to come on board.

Beyond Zero hopes to sponsor training of nurses, to match the 1,200 health professionals trained under the World Bank sponsorship.

The World Bank-Beyond Zero partnership is expected to aid in the reduction of maternal and child mortality, therefore, contribute to the attainment of the government’s Universal Health Coverage pillar of the Big Four development agenda.