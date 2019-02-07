Orphaned blind teen cries for medical aid

Austin Odhiambo can hardly walk and grimaces in pain with every step he takes. The visually impaired and orphaned teen is in desperate need of specialised treatment for an injury he sustained on his anus.

Odhiambo says he slid and fell on a sharp object that pierced through his anal opening and has been trying to get treatment for close to two years now.

However, this has been impossible as he cannot afford the cost of treatment. He has consequently dropped out of school as the wound has become unmanageable and depends on well-wishers’ aid at Gachagi slum in the outskirts of Thika town.

Attempts to have him admitted to the Thika Level Five Hospital have also hit a snag. Hospital’s Medical superintendent Patrick Nyaga says for the victim to be admitted, he has to have someone who will be attending to him full time due to shortage of nursing staff at the facility.

Medical documents indicate Odhiambo requires a scan, cystoscopy, to verify the extent of the injury and this can only be done at a private laboratory.

Good Samaritans who took him to hospital narrated how Odhiambo, who is housed by an old blind couple in Gachagi, has contemplated committing suicide several times.

Lost sight

“He cries in pain everyday and is unable to eat or sleep well,” said Purity Wangari, one of the neighbours who took Odhiambo to hospital.

Born in Busia 17 years ago, Odhiambo lost both parents before the age of five and was taken in by one of his stepbrothers.

However, he lost his eyesight under mysterious circumstances after the wife of his stepbrother allegedly washed his eyes with a liquid believed to have been laced with acid. “After I got blind, I was taken to live with my grandmother but, unfortunately, she died shortly before I joined secondary,” he said.

He says a well-wisher invited him to Kiandutu slums in Thika to help him join high school.

The Form Two student at Thika School for the Blind is now appealing to well-wishers to help him get treatment so he could go back to school. Odhiambo can be reached through a Good Samaritan and caregiver Wangari through No. 0702 822 964. – KNA