Empower communities to successfully fight FGM

Peter Nguura

The world yesterday celebrates the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation/Cutting (FGM/C). FGM prevalence has reduced in most countries, Kenya included, thanks to combined efforts from the governments, civil society and communities.

However, the reduced prevalence rate is far below the target. The gains made are also threatened by rapid population growth in countries where FGM is practiced, hence the need to step up efforts to eliminate the same. It is critical to accelerate initiatives that will meaningfully support communities to take ownership and leadership of the fight against FGM as well as strengthen anti-FGM.

The 2016 United Nations General Assembly report indicates the single largest factor influencing the continuation of the retrogressive practice is the social acceptance and avoidance of social stigma. The main factor behind the continuation of FGM is the rite of passage from girlhood to womanhood. It is also perpetuated as a means of reducing the sexual activity among girls and women.

Although religion, aesthetics and social culture have been identified as features which contribute to the practice, FGM remains primarily a cultural rather than a religious practice. It is generally practised as a matter of social convention, and is interlinked with social acceptance, peer pressure and a chance for young woman to secure prospects of marriage.

However, the social norms, customs and values that condone and sustain FGM are multifaceted and vary across countries. This presents a complex challenge for those engaged in the effort to end the practice.

This calls for intense and far-reaching awareness campaigns to sensitise communities on the dangers posed by FGM. It’s worth noting that the practice includes procedures that intentionally alter or cause injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. Yet, it has no health benefits.

In fact, the practice exposes the victim to both short –term and long-term medical complications. Short term health risks include severe pain, shock and prolonged bleeding.

Long-term consequences may include infections such as HIV; destruction of healthy tissue that leads to abnormal scarring and may lead to formation of fibroids or keloids; repetitive infections of lower urinary tract; infertility and even death. Women who have undergone FGM have a higher likelihood of experiencing childbirth complications, including postpartum haemorrhage, stillbirth and early neonatal death.

It is important to note that FGM inflicts immense pain and trauma to the victims especially because it happens to girls at a very young age.

In addition to its physical risks, FGM is a violation of girls’ and women’s human rights. It constitutes an extreme form of discrimination against women and is evident of deep-rooted inequality between the sexes.

Recognising that communities hold the key to a successful fight against FGM, Amref Health Africa has been working with communities to explore and adopt safe and culturally acceptable alternatives or rites of passage that also help to retain girls in school. Communities have gone forth to design for themselves cultural rites of passage that have no ‘cut’ but which still retain traditionally or religiously meaningful rituals to support girls’ transition to womanhood.

Through the initiative, cultural and religious leaders involve their communities in structured dialogue that lead to consensus on the need to adopt a culturally acceptable alternative to FGM. Women, youth, girls and boys are also involved.

With more communities adopting community-led alternative rites of passage, the momentum is building up on accelerating FGM abandonment. To date, over 16,000 girls have been supported by the initiative in Kajiado and Samburu counties. Most of these girls have been saved from early marriages and retained in school.

Such community efforts need to be strongly backed by political will, policies, sanctions and resolutions to be more effective. The writer is the director, Amref’s End FGM/C Centre of Excellence