Tribal politics, greed, technical bench interference and favouritism hindering Ingwe

You might have watched or perhaps heard of the blockbuster movie 12 Years A Slave starring our very own Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o.

The Oscar-winning film is a an adaptation of the 1853 slave memoir Twelve Years a Slave by Solomon Northup, a New York State-born free African-American man who was kidnapped in Washington DC by two conmen in 1841 and sold into slavery. Northup was put to work on plantations in the state of Louisiana for 12 years before being released.

The same can be said of AFC Leopards just that the characters are different and the period of ‘enslavement’ is longer. Like Northup, Ingwe seems to have been kidnapped by conmen in the name of club management who have ruined the team, turning their fans into slaves of some sort since their last league title in 1998.

Indeed, 20 years before that, Leopards had won eight league titles in 12 attempts, making them Kenya’s second most successful team but since then, they have looked anything but.

To rub salt into their fans’ wounds, their bitter rivals Gor Mahia—who had last won a title in 1995—have claimed five of the last six league crowns while Leopards have looked short of even challenging for a top five.

So what is ailing Ingwe? Most of the blame has always been laid at the playing unit with coaches hired and fired at will and while there is some truth in it, most of it lies elsewhere.

For close to 20 years, Ingwe has not enjoyed a stable leadership. With the core of their support coming from the larger Luhya community, tribal politics has always been at the heart of the team’s leadership with various factions fighting over the control of the club, leading to unending wrangles.

Members of the community who are elected into office have never enjoyed stability as the various sub-tribes that form the larger Luyha community jostle to out do one another for a share of the pie while politicians from the region also dig in, in an effort to use the club for their personal gains.

Attempts to install non-Luhyas into office have seen little success too. Save for the tenure of Alex ole Magelo, which witnessed some relative calm, others have run into headwinds with incumbent Dan Mule under pressure to resign.

Mule, who was seen as someone who would transcend the inter-tribal politics and bring stability to the club, has endured a torrid time since his election in 2016, in which he was accused of using his deep pockets.

Already, a faction jostling for control of Leopards has kicked up a storm by galvanising the Ingwe faithful against the current leadership.

With lack of stability, Leopards leadership has been making mistakes every year, leading to poor performance on the pitch and they respond with firing and hiring a coach. They are on No.27 in the last 10 years.

Before the start of every season, they unveil close to 20 players and promise to fight for the league title. But buying a whole team every season is hardly the recipe for success and Ingwe have always reaped heartaches and disappointments.

Unlike Gor, who have had a core of names to rely on over the years only filling areas that need strengthening while seamlessly blooding in youngsters from their junior team, Ingwe lack proper youth structures and lose key players every year.

This can only happen if there is stable leadership but Ingwe continue to shoot themselves in the foot. Since 2011, Damien Ochiel, Magelo, Mathews Opwora, Allan Kasavuli and Mule have all been Leopards chairmen and been hounded out of office while in the same period, K’Ogalo have had only one man at the helm, Ambrose Rachier. Any wonder why they have been so dominant?