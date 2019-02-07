Trade war: Trump vows to end China’s job ‘theft’

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end what he described as China’s “theft” of American jobs. Giving his second State of the Union address, he told US Congress a trade deal with China would require “structural changes to end unfair trade practices”.

The speech comes ahead of last-minute talks between the two countries aimed at reaching a deal on trade. New tariffs could kick in on March 1 when a 90-day trade war truce ends.

The US and China are locked in a damaging trade spat that has seen both sides levy tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other’s goods.

US negotiators are expected to arrive in Beijing over the weekend ahead of negotiations next week, according to US media reports. In the speech, Trump signalled that the US would take a tough stance.

“We are now making it clear to China that after years of targeting our industries and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end,” Trump said.

Last year, the US levied tariffs of between 10 per cent and 25 per cent on $250 billion (Sh25 trillion) worth of Chinese goods. Beijing hit back with tariffs on $110 billion (Sh11 trillion) of US goods.

Higher prices

The US tariffs are aimed at providing protection to US firms from Chinese competitors who can often produce goods more cheaply. However, the tariffs are often passed on in whole or in part to consumers, who pay higher prices as a result.

Also, UN research released on Tuesday argued that while Asian supply chains are likely to suffer from the tariffs, US firms won’t see much benefit.

Instead, European, Japanese, Canadian and Mexican firms are likely to reap the greatest benefits, the research found. In the speech, Trump also took a swipe at the trade policies of previous administrations.

“I don’t blame China for taking advantage of us. I blame our leaders and representatives for allowing this travesty to happen,” he said.

“We are now working on a new trade deal with China. But it must include structural changes to end unfair trade practices, reduce our chronic trade deficit and protect American jobs.” -BBC