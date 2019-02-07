Money on wheels.

Motorsports is the easiest way to become a millionaire if one is already a billionaire that is. Or so it is said. It is more expensive a hobby than golf or cocaine is.

Like the drug habit, motor racing, by its very nature, compels constant financing and no expense is spared in pursuit of glory. And the most expensive of all disciplines is the phenomenon that is Formula One.

The cars

They are, for all intents and purposes, bespoke land rockets. The only reason Formula One cars look similar to the untrained eye is because all the teams have to follow the rigid Formula that governs the sport, micromanaging everything in millimetres and grammes.

The cars, built to reach speeds over 300kph, are made from aeronautical grade components and set up specifically to suit each driver’s individual style.

Additionally, the cars are continually developed throughout the year. While there is one race on track there is another simultaneously happening in the R&D labs. F1 teams rely on what is known as rapid prototype machines, which cut carbon-fibre parts with a laser from computer designs.

This allows for the design and manufacture of new parts in a matter of days. This, as you can imagine, is a very expensive endeavour and Formula One cars are as a result, the most expensive on the planet.

Even a car at the back of the grid is worth approximately Sh300 million in material costs and that’s without an engine. The cost of the chassis alone is Sh130 million, followed by the floor at around Sh40 million. A single suspension strut can cost upwards of Sh1 million.

The steering wheel looks like it was borrowed from a fighter jet and controls over 40 functions from the clutch, radio and rev limiter to changing the car’s front-to-rear brake bias, and even its fuel mixture.

There is a “boost button” on the wheel to activate energy recovery and another for the drag reduction system, which enables the rear wing to be remotely moved to improve overtaking. It all adds up and the steering wheel alone costs a cool Sh7 million.

Each driver’s seat is anatomically crafted to suit the contours of the driver’s body. Speaking of whom, the drivers in charge of these money machines are well paid with no expenses spared. A fireproof suit costs around Sh70, 000 while a driver’s helmet starts at around Sh700, 000.

A mid-grid team can expect to spend around Sh30 billion a season in operational spending, salaries and research and development, and Sh6 billion on production and manufacturing costs.

The

drivers

As you can imagine, a sport using cars this expensive has to have the best drivers in the world, to keep costs associated with crashing at a minimum. For the 2019 season, there has been a major shift in earning figures both up and down. Heading up the grid from the back is Alexander Albon, the rookie, who will be earning the lowest, a modest Sh16 million.

Up front, the top three earners will be third-placed Daniel Ricciardo who got a healthy bump in income from to Sh1.6 billion when he made the surprise move from RedBull to Renault. Second place in 2019 is 2018’s top earner Sebastian Vettel who has taken a pay cut to Sh4.4 billion.

Defending champion Hamilton gets a healthy bump Sh5.6 billion for the 2019 season to become the sport’s top earner. It is worth noting that these are only bare minimum figures and contracts will include bonuses for race and championship wins.

So

where

does

the

money

come

from?

Mostly sponsorship fuelled by Formula One’s 350 million strong viewers. The rear wing, sides of the air intake box and the sides of the car itself are prime logo positions and cost around Sh2 billion each. At the lower end of the spectrum, small logos are often found along the lowest edge of the chassis, but even these are sold for around Sh130 million with a high-ranking team. Even the aforementioned racing suit and helmet are covered in sponsor logos.

SportPesa have yet to announce their sponsorship deal with Racing Point, but rumours have it that they have signed a multi-year title sponsorship deal that has the betting company pay Sh800 million for 2019. The Mercedes AMG team has one of the biggest budgets, standing at well over Sh 50 billion for its combined team and engine departments.