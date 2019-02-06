Meet Mwanajuma Abdul Juma aka Queen Darleen artiste and producer

Mwanajuma Abdul Juma aka Queen Darleen is a Tanzanian artiste and producer. She was recently in Kenya and had a sit-down with Chebet Korir to talk about her fashion sense

What do you think of when you get dressed in the morning?

I think of the people I am going to meet and the nature of events I am going to attend. However, sometimes I put on something that cuts across, so that when I leave the house in the morning I can go for a shoot, attend a business meeting and go for class in the evening all in one outfit.

How does your style reveal about your personality?

Those who know me know that I am quite a bold and confident individual. This attribute is reflected in my style. I’m never afraid of trying new things.

In two words, how can you describe your style?

Trendy and classy.

How do the wrong and right clothes affect one’s looks?

I believe what you wear affects your attitude more and that will equally translate into how you carry yourself and thus, how others view you. So, if you dress inappropriately, you will feel awkward, consequently carry yourself in an awkward manner and eventually look awkward.

What is the biggest mistake women make when shopping or getting dressed?

Shopping on impulse and dressing for others to comment.

What five items does every woman need in her wardrobe?

A gown, jeans, white T-shirts, black dress and sneakers.

What is that one item that you most often wear?

Sneakers. I have them in all colours.

What’s the most treasured item in your wardrobe?

My accessories. From earrings, bracelets and necklaces. I have a number from Kenyan designers and I love them.

Who would you pick as your ideal designer?

I would choose any designer from Africa. It’s all about building and helping each other in this field of art. Let’s buy local accessories, clothes and support Africa.

Five items we would find in your purse?

A Mac lipstick, 5th Avenue perfume, wet wipes, sunglasses and scarf.

What’s the most outrageous piece of fashion advice you have ever received?

Freeze and shine. It’s really ridiculous.

Should we never catch you dead wearing?

Those high waist pants with a provision for a belt halfway around the bum. They are just confusing and do not flatter any woman’s figure!

Any fashion trend that should never see the light of day?

I don’t want to mention the brand, but there is a certain trend of designer clothes that we Tanzanians have embraced and it is quite annoying.

What is your style secret weapon?

I dress for me and nobody else. Also, trust your instincts. Take sartorial risks, but when you think a certain outfit is not working, don’t step out in it because most probably you are right.

Lastly, take us through your fashion evolution?

My fashion evolution goes hand-in-hand with my personality evolution. The less shy I become the more willing I am to try sexier outfits.