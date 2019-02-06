Chronicles of my 5-year-old and pre-teen girls

I was having a conversation with one of my close relatives. We discussed a number of things and one of them was finances and mummies. See, in today’s world, most men are either running a business or unemployed. This gives a lot of them the flexibility to be around home and at work.

Unfortunately, for most children, unless they see you dress up and leave the house, you do not work! My daughter once came up to me and, careful not to let her father hear me, whispered, “Mum, when is dad going to work?” Puzzled, I wondered about her thoughts, and wondered even more if I should have asked.

They know

This is just one of the questions we have to ponder over, and while they await for answers, they come up with more! “Mum, who will marry me when I grow up? “ Where will I live when I grow up?” Why are my titties painful? Why do men grow hair (my second child still calls them feathers) on their face?

What’s funny is that most of the time, children already know the answers to these questions. They just want to watch you lie in their faces. How do I know? I once watched my eldest daughter help my second ‘give birth’ to her doll.

I was speechless and froze in my steps as I watched her go through some horrible ‘contractions’ before finally having her baby. I tried hard to remember the answer I gave when she had asked how babies are born. I must have lied for sure!

Seen enough

I thought I had seen it all until just yesterday when Raine, the notorious middle child accidentally cut her finger. She had never seen her blood before, so in panic, she screamed for me to come save her before she died. “It’s a lot of blood, mummy!” she yelped.

“It’s less than half a teaspoon!” I protested, but she would not listen. I rescued her from ‘death’ and comforted her as I whipped up a plan to explain in the most honest possible way, how much blood runs in her veins. I have seen enough. I sincerely have.