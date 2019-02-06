Vihiga’s Mururi ready to stop confident K’Ogalo

Gor Mahia, still basking in the glory of beating Egyptian giants Zamalek, will come under scrutiny when they engage Vihiga United in a SportPesa Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega today.

Gor may not be one of the leading lights since the 2018/19 season kicked off but their shock 4-2 win over the visiting White Knights in the first match of the CAF Confederation Cup group stage at Kasarani last Sunday is bound to give them lots of confidence ahead of the match against Vihiga.

However, Vihiga coach Mike Mururi has warned K’Ogalo not to expect an easy ride as his players get extra motivation against the big sides. “We know Gor have the quality and a large fan base but we will not be cowed. We want to remain focused and treat this match as any other,” said Vihiga.

He added: “The timely return of dependable stars from injury is something good for the team and they look very fit and ready to reclaim their positions in the first 11. As a coach, I am happy with the options at my our disposal.”

Since being handed the mantle to handle Gor, coach Hassan Oktay has assembled a vibrant side and the Turkish tactician can have the luxury of fielding fringe players and still fashion out a win.

Mururi knows this too well, terming Gor a dangerous opponent who commits few mistakes hence the need to take caution.