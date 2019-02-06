Mudanyi eyeing better tidings at Karen

Amos Abuga and Grace Angela @PeopleSport11

Railway Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge is the 2018 Kenya Amateur champion and will therefore lead six other Kenyan amateurs at the 2019 Kenya Open Golf Championships, which will be held at the Karen Country Club from March 14-17.

The plus two handicap player amassed 545.6 points throughout the year to beat his closest competitor John Karichu, from Limuru Country Club, who managed 469.6 points with defending champion Edwin Mudanyi of Vet Club finishing third with 333.5 points. “2018 was a very good year for me. I worked hard throughout but needed

a lot of support from my fellow golfers equally. My aim is to take the game to another level. I want to call on Kenyans to come in large numbers to support us during the Kenya Open,” said Njoroge, who was ranked fourth in the previous season.

Daniel Nduva from Nyali, Mike Kisia from Vet Lab, picked from the KAGC ranking, and foreign-based Bradley Mogire, on a wild card, are the other golfers already selected for the Kenya Open.

The Kenya Golf Union will announce the Junior Golf Foundation nominee to fill the sixth and final slot by the end of this month. Mudanyi was also the winner of the lowest average gross score. Of his 20 best rounds, he managed an average score of 71.20 strokes, beating John Karichu who had an average of 71.60 strokes.

The player, who debuted in the 2018 Kenya Open, is upbeat ahead of his second appearance next month, this coming at a time the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) has announced that the championships has attained European Tour status hence joining the prestigious global series that features international greats such as Patrick Reed and Rory Mcllroy.

“Playing in the Kenya Open last year was one of my best experiences. I recall the event well because I missed the cut by two points. That has been my driving factor going to my second appearance,” added the young golfer.

On failing to defend the ( KAGC) title, formerly known as the Golfer of the Year (GOTY), Mudanyi, who says he has improved on his long game has expressed some disappointment, vowed to make it bigger at the Kenya Open.