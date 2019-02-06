Naivasha security beefed up, police assure

Kirera Mwiti @PeopleDailyKe

Police in Naivasha have assured visitors and residents of security, a day after the US embassy issued a terror alert.

While heightening their patrols in and around the town, key installations and hotels, the security officers also called for support from members of the public.

On Monday, the Embassy identified Nairobi, Naivasha, Nanyuki and Coastal towns as possible terror targets and advised residents to stay alert.

Naivasha sub-county commissioner Jim Njoka said they are not taking the alert lightly, adding that all intelligence and security forces had been activated. Njoka called on area residents to work with security officers in identifying any suspicious persons in the town.

“Since the December holidays our security officers have been on high alert and this will continue all around the town and even on major installations,” he said.

Naivasha Hoteliers Association chair Peter Mehta said they have also heightened security in and around their facilities with all visitors subjected to thorough vetting.