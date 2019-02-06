I’ve evidence on Joho drug links, says Sang

George Kebaso @Morarak

Nandi Governor, Stephen Sang yesterday could not clearly explain why his focus on the fight against drug trafficking is only focused on his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho when more other Kenyans are accused of involvement.

He simply said he has enough evidence to have Joho extradited to the US to face criminal charges of drug trafficking.

Despite a list that has been trending on the social media for a while containing 13 names, the governor went ahead to call on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to institute criminal proceedings against Joho.

Sang said he is ready to face Joho in court if he goes ahead to actualise his threat for legal proceedings. “It is on official record that Joho has been implicated in drug trafficking for the last decade, and should endeavour to address this issue,” he added.

He accused his Mombasa counterpart of trying to divert attention from the drug trafficking implications. On Monday Joho accused Deputy President William Ruto of fighting him through proxies. He dared Ruto to face him directly, instead of sending his “subjects” to malign his reputation over alleged involvement in drugs trade.

But yesterday, using descriptions such as “academic dwarf”, “warped madness”, and “purported governor fit to be called a political hireling” Sang dismissed Joho’s legal threats saying he was only trying to divert attention from the real issue.

The Nandi county boss said he and Jubilee leaders accusing Joho of drug trafficking were compiling evidence and would soon hand it to the DCI.

“I have water tight evidence against Joho that he is engaged in drug trafficking,” Sang’ said during a news conference at a Nairobi hotel yesterday.