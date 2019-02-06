Man, son guilty of 3 terror charges.

A man and his son, accused of harboring slain Al-qaeda terrorist Fazul Abdullah, who is believed to have been the mastermind of the 1998 Nairobi US Embassy terror attack, have been found guilty of three terrorism charges by a Mombasa court

Mahfudh Ashur and his son Ibrahim Mahfudh were sentenced by a Mombasa chief magistrate on behalf of the trial magistrate Maxwell Gicheru, who has since been transferred to Embu.

Gicheru, in his judgment, said the prosecution had proved three counts of terrorism, including the suspects being accessories to the same by harbouring Fazul to help him escape punishment after the 1998 and 2002 terrorist attacks in Nairobi and Kikambala.

Gicheru said DNA tests on Fazul’s remains in Somalia and his two children in Ethiopia by FBI agents and Kenyan authorities were in accordance with the penal code, and had matched items recovered from the suspects’ house.