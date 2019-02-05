English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Matiangi: I will shake NTSA to the bone marrow
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Mating’i has promised to restructure the management of the National Transport And Safety Authority – NTSA following revelations of complicity by its staff in the cloning and double registration of motor vehicle number plates.
Speaking when he unveiled a new board of directors Matiang’i apologized to Kenyans for the dirty dealings at the institution while undertaking a thorough clean up.