Matiangi: I will shake NTSA to the bone marrow

NTSA

K24 Tv February 5, 2019
Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Mating’i has promised to restructure the management of the National Transport And Safety Authority – NTSA following revelations of complicity by its staff in the cloning and double registration of motor vehicle number plates.

Speaking when he unveiled a new board of directors Matiang’i apologized to Kenyans for the dirty dealings at the institution while undertaking a thorough clean up.

 

