Odira murder probe : Postmortem conducted

K24 Tv February 5, 2019
A post mortem examination has established that a middle aged woman who went missing before her body was discovered at the City mortuary was  hit with a blunt object on the head and her legs broken leading to her death.

 Details of the autopsy carried out by government pathologist were revealed as detectives continued to piece together information to unravel the killers of  late Mildred Odira who was a contracted switch board operator at the Nation Media group.

 

