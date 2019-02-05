English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Odira murder probe : Postmortem conducted
A post mortem examination has established that a middle aged woman who went missing before her body was discovered at the City mortuary was hit with a blunt object on the head and her legs broken leading to her death.
Details of the autopsy carried out by government pathologist were revealed as detectives continued to piece together information to unravel the killers of late Mildred Odira who was a contracted switch board operator at the Nation Media group.