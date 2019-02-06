State cracks whip on real estate cheats.

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Kenyans could soon get a break from unscrupulous property agents and land brokers as the government moves to introduce new tough measures in the real estate sector.

This is under the Estate Agency (2019) Bill currently at the Attorney General’s office, which among others, proposes stiffer penalties for rogue agents who have continued to fleece Kenyans of their hard-earned cash.

Estate Agents Registration Board (EARB) yesterday said the proposed law will ensure only registered professionals are allowed to conduct real estate business in the country, a move that will lock out rogue dealers while boosting public confidence in the real estate agency space.

Proposals in bill

Among proposals in the bill is the increase of fines for persons found to be practising illegally, from the current Sh20,000 to a minimum of Sh1 million.

“We just received comments. We are going to ensure that any comments, issues or concerns raised are addressed before we can take the bill to Parliament, hopefully in the next one or two months,” EARB chairperson Nelly Mbugua said in Nairobi yesterday during a sensitisation workshop involving real estate agents in the country.

The board said rogue dealers also operate outside tax brackets, leading to loss of revenue to the government.“No one can put a name to them or where their offices are. Unfortunately, there are also large institutions which are not registered. The penalties are so small that even if you try bringing them to book, it fails to have an impact,” Mbugua said.

The proposed law, she added, will however change how things are done in the real estate space by ensuring only professionals are involved