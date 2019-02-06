Ten reasons you shouldn’t celebrate Valentine’s Day

1. Celebrating sets precedents

Let’s face it; if you celebrate this day with all the opulence and grandiosity, you’ll have to outdo yourself each year. You set standards for yourself every time you get him or her that shirt or shoes. Subconsciously, you should aim higher the next time this day comes calling and it sounds like such a daunting task to keep up with.

2. Some self-love first

Imagine going out of your way to treat someone else to stuff you have never even sampled. You have never wined and dined at you know where and yet, you want to break a bank and take that special someone there. Cut it out and spread the love on yourself first.

3. It confirms set standards

Basically, you are going with the flow because it seems as if it’s the thing. Just be unique by being you.

Go about this day as you normally would and do not bow down to the pressure. Fear Of Missing Out (Fomo) is not your portion. Resist!

4. Love isn’t an item to pay for

By celebrating this day, you are simply, by a long or short shot, paying to experience love and belonging. You do not need to spread the love on this day just so you can reassure someone that you care about them. Love should be unconditional if it is true. So, regardless of a gift or not, you need love round the clock.

5. Gifts can’t measure up to value

The gifts you get for each other or the experiences you pay for, are not the same in value. The pair of socks or that fancy dress you will get are not even in the same financial bracket. So, why go ahead and participate in this circus of unequal economic or emotional one upmanship?

6. It revives single people’s misery

Do not be that person that gets to remind people about how single they are. For some, it is not by choice, so why rub it in? Do not plunge them deeper into their misery. They are already dealing with depression, among other battles they are fighting everyday.

Ignore the urge to celebrate this day. You don’t see them rubbing their freedom in your face, do you?

7. February 15 is business as usual

Imagine after all of the pomp and colour, the next day is as if nothing happened. You are back to leading a normal life. What for? What was all the show of might for if the very next day the two of you are back to treating each other as normal? It does not add up at all.

8. It’s a corporate scheme!

This is one of the days businesses report huge profit margins. They laugh all the way to the bank while you don’t. Ha-ha-ha. If anything, they put a nice dent in your pocket. Be selfish and save your money.

You have more important days to celebrate; this is the least important day of the year. So you know.

9. January just ended

For crying out loud, the 91 days of January just ended. Why would you want to do this to yourself yet this is one of the shortest months?

Did you not learn anything from the suffering that just ended? How fast we forget. Sigh!

10. It distracts the real deal

No one wants to admit it, but this whole Valentine’s Day hullabaloo is a distraction from the real deal, the relationship. Celebrating this day is a cheat.

You forget the problems you have and focus on making each other happy, just for a day. What happens to the real underlying issues? Sort them out then you can celebrate love all you want, everyday!