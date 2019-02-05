Powermen continue fine form with St Joseph’s thrashing, Kisumu edge Bidco

Barry Silah and Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

Nairobi Stima extended their rich vein of form with a convincing 3-1 victory over St Joseph’s in a National Super League (NSL) tie at Karuturi grounds yesterday.

Stima, under George Owoko, are now fourth in the standings tied on 24 points with FC Talanta and looking like the team of last season which enjoyed a fine run before running out of steam at the back end of the campaign.

Eric Kinuthia’s brace and Benjamin Chaka’s effort were enough to see off St Joseph’s whose consolation goal came through Adam Fadhili’s penalty in the 49th minute.

At Camp Toyoyo grounds, many chances were wasted as Nairobi City Stars and Administration Police (AP) shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw. City Stars, who are 15th on the table with 10 points, enjoyed a huge chunk of possession but execution in the final third let them down. David Agesa tapped in the opening goal from close range for City Stars but eight minutes later, Humphrey Alemba drilled home the equaliser for AP.

In Mombasa, Shabana’s woes continued as they suffered a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Modern Coast Rangers of Benjamin Rashid’s 74th minute strike. This was Shabana’s sixth loss of the season thus dropping to 10th on the 20-team log.

Bottom club Migori Youth meanwhile secured their first win of the campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Green Commandoes.

In Kisumu, substitute Austine Otieno struck late to hand Kisumu All stars maximum points against Bidco United as the home team won 3-2. Otieno tapped in a loose ball which caught Bidco goalkeeper Charles Okey unawares.

Shadrack Omondi’s 23rd minute goal opened the scoring for the hosts but the visitors replied three minutes later when former AFC Leopards hit-man Sean Opwora leveled the scores.

Kisumu made it 2-1 in the 39th minute when an unmarked Dismas Amunga poked home a loose ball as the hosts went to the break leading.

Substitute Michael Owino restored parity in the match 65th minute via a well-timed header but Kisumu had the last laugh when Otieno slotted home the winner.